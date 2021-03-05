Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,070,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $475,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $54.46. 1,552,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

