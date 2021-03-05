Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,234 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Shares of COST traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.24. The company had a trading volume of 266,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

