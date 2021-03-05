Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Down 10.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 4,921,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,267,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

