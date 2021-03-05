Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm Sells 6,778 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kieran Colquhoun Holm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

