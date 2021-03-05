RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RLI by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. 140,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

