Robert Greenberg Sells 150,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

