Robert W. Baird Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 6,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

