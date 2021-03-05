Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 28th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded down $6.15 on Friday, reaching $319.52. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024. Roche has a 1-year low of $281.04 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.79.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.