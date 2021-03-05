Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

