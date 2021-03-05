Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,862,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,398,976 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $132,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

