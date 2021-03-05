Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells $1,996,573.05 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $359.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.79 and a 200-day moving average of $289.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.