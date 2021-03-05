ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $314,657.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

