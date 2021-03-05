Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju Acquires 1,680 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,355.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BHE stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,447.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

