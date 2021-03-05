Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 101,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 72,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$115.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

