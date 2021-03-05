Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $45.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

Discovery stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

