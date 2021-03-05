Rosenblatt Securities Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 660,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,318,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.