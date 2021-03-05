Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.74-0.86 EPS.

ROST opened at $112.02 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

