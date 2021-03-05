Roth Capital Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,700.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $117,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,653 shares in the company, valued at $964,416.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

