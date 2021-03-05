Roth Capital Raises Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $115.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.95.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.