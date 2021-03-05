Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $190.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.14.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.55.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.