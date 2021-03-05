Royal Bank of Canada Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$47.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$48.04 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$48.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

