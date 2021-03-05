Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $380.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.63.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $304.99. 3,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.58 and its 200 day moving average is $343.34. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

