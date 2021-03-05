Royal Bank of Canada Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$7.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.87. 846,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$968.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

