Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $58.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

