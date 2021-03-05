Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the January 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKWFF. ING Group upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

