Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.73.

NYSE RCL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

