RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Vertical Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.50.

RPM International stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 7,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

