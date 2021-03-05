Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

