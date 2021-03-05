Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

