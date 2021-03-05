Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.08 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.