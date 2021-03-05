Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.89 and its 200-day moving average is $272.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

