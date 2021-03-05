Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Macy’s worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

