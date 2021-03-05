Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

