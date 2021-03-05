Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.89

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 14850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

The firm has a market cap of $789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,699,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

