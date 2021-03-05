RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

