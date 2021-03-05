Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 28th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,034,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRMX remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 169,243,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,548,375. Saddle Ranch Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

