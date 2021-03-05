Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

SAFRY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 79,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Safran has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

