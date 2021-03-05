Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $406.80

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 406.80 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 2135767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($5.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a market cap of £571.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.