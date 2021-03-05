Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,513. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

