Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Saia were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Saia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Saia by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Saia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.44. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $227.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

