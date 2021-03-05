Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.60

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.60 ($20.71) and traded as high as €25.72 ($30.26). Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) shares last traded at €25.49 ($29.99), with a volume of 258,184 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.22 ($21.44).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.66.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.