Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

