Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

SAN stock opened at €76.75 ($90.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.44. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

