Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

