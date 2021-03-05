Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.67

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 14292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

