Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of BFS traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,062. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.