Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $158.57 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

