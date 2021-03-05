Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $371.89 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

