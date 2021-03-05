Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,849.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

