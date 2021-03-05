Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

FAAR stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.